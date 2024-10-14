Tinubu’s Govt Doesn’t Need Amaechi’s ‘Destructive’ Criticisms – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Sunusi Takko, has condemned former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi’s criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Takko, in Sunday statement, described Amaechi’s comments as unpatriotic and suggested he’s still bitter about losing the APC presidential ticket to Tinubu.

His words: “The fact that he lost to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu with the widest margin of votes doesn’t mean he should rock the boat, leading the path to destruction of lives and properties of fellow Nigerians.

“Amaechi should always learn to be loyal to those who have helped him one way or the other to reach his present position and status in life, knowing fully well that what goes around comes around.”

Amaechi had expressed concern over economic hardship and wondered why youths weren’t protesting against the government.

However, Takko argued that President Tinubu’s October 1 address already addressed these issues, and measures are in place to provide solutions.

“One of such measures is the proposed National Youths Confab, which has been applauded by millions of Nigerian youths and will start yielding positive results in ameliorating some of these issues,” Takko stated.

Takko’s response underscores the growing divide within the APC, with some members like Amaechi openly criticizing Tinubu’s government.