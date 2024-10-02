Tinubu’s Independence Day Speech Full Of Lies, Scripted Delusions – PDP



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Independence Day speech was filled with false claims.

The Party also disclosed that the 64th Independence speech lacked solutions to Nigeria’s pressing issues.

In a Tuesday statement, Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s spokesperson, said Tinubu’s address was “another lethargic and windy rhetoric of false performance claims and empty promises ostensibly scripted to delude Nigerians in the face of abysmal failure” by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisement

The PDP also labeled the President’s speech as a “complete waste of time,” saying it failed to address or offer solutions to the numerous economic and security problems plaguing the country.

It read: “President Tinubu has, by this speech, further confirmed the insensitivity of his administration towards the plight and demands of Nigerians, which clearly authenticates PDP’s position that there is no hope in sight under the overtly clueless, insensitive, and unresponsive APC-led government.

While criticising Tinubu for not responding to the cries of Nigerians by reviewing what it called “life-suffocating policies,” PDP warned that the failure has pushed the country toward “totalitarianism.”

READ ALSO: October 1st: We’re On Brink Of One-Party Dictatorship – Atiku Tells Nigerians To Get Back Their Country

“It is indeed shocking that Mr. President’s speech practically trivialized the very grave issues of pervasive economic hardship, unemployment, acute poverty, widespread hunger, and starvation in our country.

“For which Nigerians took to the streets in August this year, by claiming that about 10% of Nigerians have been plunged into hunger when confirmed reports show that over 100 million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals and other necessities of life under the APC watch.

“Equally appalling is Mr. President’s irreconcilable assurances of micro-economic improvement, lower cost of living, and food sufficiency, when in reality his administration has failed to lower the price of fuel — the key driver of our nation’s economy — failed to inject resources into the productive sector to boost employment, stem the slide of the Naira, and made no tangible investment in food production in any part of the country,” the statement continued.

The PDP further faulted Tinubu for not addressing the reduction of fuel prices, the creation of jobs, or the value of the naira.

“The failure by Mr. President to listen to Nigeria, to reduce the price of fuel, create employment, and lift the value of the Naira by ending the profligacy in his government and directing resources to jumpstart our ailing productive sector, shows that the APC administration is completely disconnected with Nigerians, especially the youths,” the Party said.