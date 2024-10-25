Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Face Senate Screening Next Week



The Nigerian Senate will commence the screening of seven ministerial nominees appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, next Tuesday.

The nominees, who have been assigned portfolios, are: Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction), Muhammadu Dingyadi (Labour & Employment), Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (State Foreign Affairs), Jumoke Oduwole (Industry, Trade and Investment), Idi Mukhtar Maiha (Livestock Development), Yusuf Ata (State, Housing and Urban Development) and Suwaiba Ahmad (State Education)

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, referred President Tinubu’s request to the Committee of the Whole for accelerated consideration, stating, “Distinguished colleagues, the presidential request is referred to the committee of the whole for consideration very soon.”

Meanwhile, as stated by ThisDay, a principal Senate member revealed that the screening will commence on Tuesday and potentially conclude by Wednesday next week, pending the receipt of necessary documents.

He said: “Since the request got to the Senate on its last day of sitting in the week , the Red Chamber may after getting the required documents on the nominees , commence their screening on Tuesday and possibly conclude it on Wednesday next week.”

President Tinubu had appealed to the Upper Legislative chamber to expedite the confirmation process.