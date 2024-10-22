Tinubu’s N’Assembly, Judiciary, Worst Things To Happen To Nigerians, Lawmakers Are Hustlers – Pat Utomi

Popular economist, Pat Utomi has claimed that National Assembly under President Bola Tinubu’s led government is worst thing that happened to Nigerians.

Utomi added that legal elite lack alternative thinking to turn things around.

The Labour Party chieftain, during an interview with PUNCH on Monday, said that the Lawmakers that suppose to engage in robust debate, have been captured by the current administration.

He said: “Nigeria is a failure right now; democracy is not working. We all know that; anybody who does not know that is fooling himself.

“We have total judicial capture; we have legislative capture, so there is no alternative thinking in the country.

“For me, the worst thing that has happened to the country is the National Assembly because that is where you should have the kind of debates that will lead you to options, but you can’t because the whole place is captured.

“These guys are just hustlers trying to get what they can out of the system without asking what will make the country work.

“Anybody who watches the way people in power spend public resources cannot take seriously any statement that this is a time of sacrifice. So, the problem begins with them. Intense political commitment is not there.

“You cannot save an economy when the political actors are on a binge and you will not have the kind of consequences that you have today for the economy.

“It is an intensely political process to turn around the economy. The Nigerian political class needs to recognise that we are in a moral equivalence of a war. And when a country is at war, it pulls together. Nigerian politicians still think they are on a binge.