“Tinubu’s UK Visit Is Necessary For Brighter Future” – Okupe, Describes Critics As Uninformed



Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s trip to the United Kingdom will allow him to reflect on his administration’s policies.

On October 2, the presidency announced Tinubu’s departure from Abuja for a two-week vacation, which is part of his annual leave.

Many Nigerians have criticized the president’s leave, especially during a time of significant economic difficulty.

According to the presidency, “Tinubu will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms — he will return to the country after the leave expires.”

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday, Okupe defended the President, calling the critics “uninformed.”

He pointed out that the president needs a peaceful environment to reassess his cabinet and avoid interference from political associates.

“I have read many uninformed criticisms of the president’s holiday trip abroad,” Okupe stated.

He further explained, “Personally, from my understanding of how presidents behave in periods of national crisis, I believe the president has willfully separated himself from officials, friends, and associates to reflect and review the last 17 months and chart a new way forward for his administration. At the same time, it is to carefully avoid undue interference from political associates in his thought process to rejig his cabinet.”

Okupe added, “Staying anywhere in Nigeria definitely will not afford him such a peaceful and serene atmosphere to achieve his objective.”

He expressed hope that upon Tinubu’s return from this retreat, it would signal a new dawn for Nigerians, bringing much-needed relief and comfort to the populace.