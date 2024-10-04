Tithing: VeryDarkMan Hails Adeboye’s Apology, Slams Religion’s Harmful Influence On Africa

⁠Martins Vincent Ortse, a prominent social media activist known as VeryDarkMan, has lamented the harmful effects of religion on Nigerian and African communities.

His comments came after Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, apologized for previously claiming that Christians who don’t pay tithe won’t make heaven.

Adeboye, had retracted his statement, stressing that the Bible emphasizes peaceful and holy living as prerequisites for heavenly entry, not tithing.

Advertisement

VeryDarkMan welcomed Adeboye’s apology but questioned the authenticity of other teachings. “Now that the leader has admitted to spreading misinformation, what other manipulated truths have been peddled?”

He condemned religion’s harmful influence on Africa.

VeryDarkMan challenged other pastors, like David Ibieyomie, to own up to similar manipulations.

READ MORE: Bobrisky Saga: VeryDarkMan Expresses Outrage Over Alleged Attempt To Bring Down His Social Media Accounts

Reacting via his Instagram post on Friday, VeryDarkMan said: “I’m happy about what Papa Adeboye revealed so I’m waiting for all those pastors like David Ibieyomie that preach about giving tithe.

“The number one man of all the religious people in Nigeria has come out to apologize that he’s sorry for saying if you don’t pay tithe you won’t make heaven; that it’s not in the Bible.

“Which other things have they told us is not in the Bible? That’s what I’m concerned about; how many things have they manipulated that is not in the Bible? I’m glad that Papa Adeboye came out to say these things, so imagine the ones that would come out to apologise and have manipulated the people, they have twisted the right words of the Bible to suit their own narratives.

“Religion has blinded and finished us in Africa and I will keep talking about how messed up religion has made us, carry your Bible. I’m waiting for those who will come tomorrow and say prayers won’t move Nigeria forward. I hope God will touch papa and the tithe collected will be used to touch the people of the country by creating jobs for millions.”

Watch him speak below…