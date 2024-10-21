Toke Makinwa Holds Thanksgiving Service Ahead Of 40th Birthday, Praises God’s Faithfulness

Media personality and actress Toke Makinwa has expressed gratitude to God for His unwavering support during challenging times.

As she prepares to celebrate her 40th birthday on November 3rd, Makinwa held a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, October 20th. During the ceremony, she reflected on God’s faithfulness despite her past struggles.

Advertisement

Makinwa specifically thanked God for His non-judgmental love, contrasting it with the criticism she faced from the world. She shared how God’s guidance helped her navigate her divorce, a period she thought would consume her.

READ MORE: Actress Liz Anjorin’s Gold Theft Allegation Dismissed By Police

The actress also acknowledged God’s healing presence in her life, citing instances where people’s hurtful actions could have shattered her, but God kept her heart intact.

She partly said, “Thank you for not looking at me or judging me the way the world judge me. You saw me through a divorce when I thought I was going to die”.

Watch her speak below…