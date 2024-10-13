Tope Alabi Beams With Pride As Daughter Graduates From University

Tope Alabi, a gospel singer, has celebrated her daughter Deborah Alabi’s recent graduation from Covenant University.

She took to Instagram on Saturday to share images of herself, her husband, and the latest graduate in town, expressing pride in her daughter and revealing that her mini-me graduated with good honours.

Tope expressed her excitement at witnessing her “little daughter” grow and thrive academically.

She wrote, “Our hearts are filled with so much joy, seeing my little daughter from yesterday all grown up and graduating from Covenant University with good grades today. Thank you, Jesus, for blessing us with such a brilliant and godly Deborah.”

Tope continued with prayers for her daughter’s future, saying, “I pray that your paths are straightened for greatness, that you find favor in all your endeavors, and that God continues to guide you toward success and happiness. May you always be surrounded by love and support, and may your future be filled with endless opportunities. It’s from here to amazing things with God. Amen!”

