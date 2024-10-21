Train Crushes Man To Death In Lagos

A yet to be identified man has been killed by a moving train at the Ikeja Railway Station in Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed the horrible incident in a statement on Monday.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the body has been transferred to the morgue for further processing.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, in response to distress calls via the 767/112 Toll-Free lines at 0828hrs, and activated the Eagle Response Team from Cappa Base.

“On arrival of the Eagle response team at the incident scene by 0902hrs, LRT discovered the body of an adult male lying dead on the railway track.

READ MORE: Train Accident Claims Life Of Pedestrian In Lagos

“Further investigations by the Eagle Response Team revealed that the adult male was reportedly hit by a moving train in the early hours of the day.

“Unfortunately, an unidentified adult male lost his life to the incident.

“The Agency’s response team recovered the body from the railway tracks. LRT bagged the commodity and handed it over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU.

“SEHMU has transferred the commodity to the morgue for further processing.”