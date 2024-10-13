Train Crushes Man To Death In Lagos

A 50-year-old man, identified as Emmanuel has been crushed to death by a moving train in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

The Spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen on Sunday.

Hundeyin noted that the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday at about 9 a.m. at the Arena Shopping Complex area in Oshodi.

He added that the deceased’s younger sister reported the case at the Mosafejo Police Division at about 1:33 p.m, on Saturday.

He said: “The woman reported that she got a phone call that her elder brother was allegedly crushed by a moving train while walking along the track.

“The scene was visited and photographed by a team of detectives. The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.

“The case had been handed over to the Railway Police Command, Ebute-Metta for further investigation,”