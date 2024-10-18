Troops Apprehend Three Terrorist Informants In Taraba

Three individuals suspected of working with terrorists in Taraba State have been captured by Nigerian Army troops from the 6 Brigade.

According to the soldiers, the operation was motivated by intelligence reports and took place on October 15, 2024, in Landey Jessy village, Lau local government council of the state.

The operation was started in response to complaints of bandit activity in the Kona mountain region, which includes Jalingo and Lau council, according to a statement released to reporters in Jalingo early on Friday by Captain Oni Olubodunde, the Brigade’s acting spokesperson.

“The troops moved swiftly, arresting three suspects identified as Ahijo Sulaiman, Abdulrahman Isah, and Aisha Mohammed.

“During questioning, Aisha Mohammed, the wife of Ahijo Sulaiman, revealed that their residence was used to hide weapons after terrorist operations.

“Abdulrahman Isah was also identified by a victim he allegedly attempted to kidnap in September 2024 in Iware, Ardo-Kola local government council,” he stated.

As of the time this news was filed, the three suspects were reportedly cooling off in the hands of the army.

The Army underlined its commitment to defending people and property while also preserving the country’s territorial integrity.