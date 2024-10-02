Troops Neutralize Five Terrorists, Arrest Kidnappers In Borno

The Nigerian Army has killed five terrorists while conducting counter-terrorism operations in Borno State.

The terrorists were eliminated during an operation against their stronghold in the state’s Bama Local Government Area, near the villages of Ajiri and Mastari.

The Army claimed in a statement on Tuesday on X that during the operation, they recovered two AK-47 magazines, 28 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, a light machine gun, and rocket-propelled grenade bombs.

“In a series of decisive operations, troops of the Nigerian Army have dealt another crushing blow on terrorists, neutralising several high-profile fighters and recovering lethal weapons, including rocket bombs and a significant cache of ammunition.”

As a result, the adversary’s freedom of activity throughout the country is further limited.

“On September 29, 2024, a high-intensity raid was launched on Boko Haram/ISWAP strongholds in Ajiri and Mastari villages of Bama Local Government Area, Borno State. The troops, leveraging superior firepower, decimated four notorious fighters.”

“A meticulous sweep of the area uncovered 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bombs, 2 AK-47 magazines, 28 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62x54mm Light Machine Gun ammunition, and a Light Machine Gun Barrel. In another encounter at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government, troops also neutralized another terrorist.”

According to the post, the forces freed four kidnapped victims who had been injured by their captors.

The troops were alleged to have received a distress call and responded accordingly.

“Additionally, troops responded swiftly to a distress call about the abduction of civilians along the Gurbi-Jibia road in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.”

“Upon sighting the advancing troops, the terrorists fled, abandoning four injured victims who were immediately rescued by the troops and evacuated for medical attention,” the post read.

Another operation in Plateau saw troops apprehend two kidnapping kingpins, according to the Army.

The post added, “In Plateau State, troops acting on precise intelligence conducted a raid operation that led to the capture of two notorious kidnappers, Isah Abdullahi (24) and Mujahid Musa (23), in the forested mountains of Panyam.”

“Initial investigations reveal their involvement in a series of violent attacks on villages within Mangu Local Government Area. Items recovered during the operation include two motorcycles, three mobile phones, and various paraphernalia.”

“In a related operation, troops apprehended a notorious arms dealer, Kabiru Zaki, in Bukuru town of Jos South Local Government Area, alongside another suspect, linked to a recent murder in Brazongo village, Bassa Local Government Area.”