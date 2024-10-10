Turkish Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Captain’s In-Flight Death

A Turkish Airlines flight en route to Istanbul from Seattle was on Wednesday, forced to make an emergency landing in New York.

This occurred after its captain, İlçehin Pehlivan, suddenly passed away on board.

Advertisement

According to Yahya Üstün, Turkish Airlines spokesperson, the 59-year-old pilot fainted during the flight, prompting the crew to administer emergency medical treatment.

Despite their efforts, they were unable to revive him.

“When the first medical intervention on the plane was ineffective, the cockpit crew decided to make an emergency landing, but unfortunately, our captain lost his life before landing,” Üstün said.

READ ALSO: Turkish President, Erdogan Declares Israel Terrorist State

Pehlivan, a seasoned pilot with over 15 years of experience at Turkish Airlines, had no known health issues and had passed a medical examination earlier this year.

“We deeply feel the loss of our captain and extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues, and loved ones,” Üstün added.

The airline has arranged for passengers to continue their journey to Istanbul via New York.