Two Arraigned For Allegedly Stealing N9.6m Worth Of Chairs In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has dragged two men, identified as Chiagoziem Obi, and Joseph Nkpokpo, before an Ojo Magistrate’s Court in the State, over alleged theft of chairs worth N9.6million.

The defendants are standing trial before Magistrate A. Alade on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft, to which the suspects pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Esther Adesulu informed the court that Obi and Joseph committed the offences on Sept. 21, at Olojo Drive in Ojo Lagos.

She alleged that the defendants conspired to steal 40 pieces of chair brand known as Airport chairs, all valued at N9.6 million, belonging to the complainant, Mr. James Uzomiwu.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Alade, granted bail to each defendant in the sum of N1 million respectively, with two sureties each in like sum and then adjourned the case until October 17 for mention.