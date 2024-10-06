Two Delta Policemen, Driver Shot Dead In Failed Kidnap Attempt, Three Suspects Killed

At least two police officers including a driver have been killed in a fierce gun battle following an attempted abduction in Delta state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers tried to kidnap the wife of a member of the Delta State House of Assembly on 2nd September 2024, at Okoloba Junction, Jakpa Road, Uvwie.

Confirming the horrible incident in a post shared via his X page on Sunday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, identified the late driver as Mr David Imela.

Advertisement

Edafe added that some dangerous weapons including a vehicle was recovered from the criminal elements.

READ MORE: Delta Police Nab Two Women For Buying Newborn Baby N2m

He said: “On 2/9/2024, suspected kidnappers in Jakpa juntion in an attempt to kidnap a law makers wife during which they killed two policemen and the driver.

“Roads were strategically narrowed and the hoodlums were trapped in the busy DSC round about, they were forced to abandon the vehicle and escaped, three AK-47 rifles and their operational vehicle were recovered.

“A follow up on the lead found in the car, the DPO CSP Iwok Ndifereke led men to their hide out in Agbarho where the police engaged the suspects in a gun duel, three of them sustained gun shot injuries while others escaped.

“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead. One additional AK-47 rifle was also recovered.”