Two Officers Injured As Police Foil Kidnap Attempt On Foreigner In Anambra

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have disrupted the attempted abduction of a foreigner by gunmen in the Ogbunka community, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.
This was contained in a statement made available to the public by the state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Monday.
Ikenga noted that the victim was rescued on Sunday, after police engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle that lasted several minutes.
He added that two police officers, who sustained bullet wounds during the incident, are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.
Ikenga said: “In the morning of 6/10/2024, police operatives foiled the abduction of a foreigner by suspected armed secessionist members in Ogbunka village.
“The operatives courageously engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle and rescued the VIP. Unfortunately, during the gun duel, two police officers were injured by gunfire.
“They are in a stable condition and are currently receiving treatment in hospital. Meanwhile, operations are ongoing in the area to apprehend the armed men.”