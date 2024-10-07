Two Officers Injured As Police Foil Kidnap Attempt On Foreigner In Anambra

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have disrupted the attempted abduction of a foreigner by gunmen in the Ogbunka community, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to the public by the state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Monday.

Ikenga noted that the victim was rescued on Sunday, after police engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle that lasted several minutes.

