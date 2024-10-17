U-17WWC: Flamingos Trash New Zealand In Opening Match

Nigeria’s Flamingos, began their U-17 Women’s World Cup campaign on an impressive note by defeating New Zealand 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The Nigerian team dominated most part of the game, getting on the score sheet as early as the 2nd minute with Shakirat Moshood, shooting from inside the box.

Also, Khadijat Adegoke, Fardiat Abdulwahab, and Taiwo Afolabi joined the party in the 13th, 28th and 55th minutes respectively.

Advertisement

On the resumption of the second half, the Flamingos added one more goal to take the tally to 4-0 with a Taiwo Afolabi strike.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis who rarely threatened the Nigerian goal quickly pulled one back to make it 4-1.

Following the win, Nigeria’s attention will shift to Ecuador and the Dominican Republic who they take on in their second and third games respectively.

READ MORE: U17 WC: Flamingos Defeat New Zealand, Move To Second Place In Group B

They will play Ecuador on Saturday, October 19th before taking on the hosts on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Speaking in a post match interview, Nigeria’s Coach, Bankole Olowookere, said: “It’s a good first game for us.

“We are taking them as they come, so a good game for us, scoring four goals and only conceding one, so not bad for our first game.”

Also reacting to the game, the New Zealand coach, Alana Gunn, said: “A goal is massive for us.

“It’s an awesome achievement from the team and especially for Hannah, she’ll remember that type of moment forever.”