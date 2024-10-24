UCL: Raphinha Bags Hat-Trick As Barcelona Thrash Bayern Munich 

Brazilian forward, Raphinha, scored a hat-trick as Barcelona defeated regular enemy, Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League.

The former Leed United player on Wednesday, opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before Harry Kane equalised within 10 minutes.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Catalans had lost their last six games against Bayern but outplayed the Bundesliga’s giants at the Olympic stadium with Robert Lewandowski on the scoresheet, while England star Harry Kane struck for the visitors.

Hansi Flick, who was in charge of Bayern Munich, humiliated Barcelona in 8-2 dramatic encounter in 2020.

Defeat leaves the German club with only one victory from their opening three group games and in the bottom half of the table, while Spanish side have two wins and are in the top third.

At the Etihad, Manchester City hammered Sparta Prague 5-0. Erling Haaland scored twice, while Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes also got on the scoresheet.

Darwin Nunez scored the only goal as Liverpool won 1-0 at RB Leipzig.

In other games, Lille won 3-1 at Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan beat Young Boys 1-0 and Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw by Brest.