UniCal Suspends HOD For Allegedly Altering 235 Exam Result Scripts

The management of the University of Calabar, in Cross Rivers, has announced the suspension of a Head of Department of Pharmacology, Joseph Akpan, over alleged misconduct.

In a statement released to the public on Wednesday, by the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, disclosed that Akpan allegedly altered students’ scores in the Introduction to General Antimicrobial Pharmacology (PHM 311) course results.

The school’s VC claimed that the suspended HOD altered the scores in 235 result scripts out of the 242 result entrusted in his care, adding that only five scripts were genuinely marked without alteration.

She added that Mr. Akpan had admitted to the alleged misconduct before the Senate Examination Misconduct Committee (SEMC).

The statement partly reads: “The lecturer also (allegedly) gave out marks to two students, who did not participate in the examinations.

