UNILAG Student Smashes Guinness World Record For Longest Catwalk

Ololade Ayelabola, a student at the University of Lagos, has set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most distance walked by a model.

The model, who had completed a 130.62km catwalk, began a 120km attempt on October 1 at UNILAG’s indoor sports complex.

After reaching 120 kilometres, she walked an extra 10 kilometres, totalling 2,058 laps around the sports facility.

Ayelabola stated in an Instagram post on Monday that the official goal was to exhibit the country’s innovation and fashion industry to the world.

“I’m not walking for myself alone. I am walking for many models who have been limited by stereotypes and standards set by rigid systems.

“I am also walking to showcase the creativity of the Nigerian fashion industry.”

Ayelabola’s feat is subject to GWR certification and confirmation.

Her achievement builds on the record set by Roberta Brown and Lorraine McCourt on September 21, 1983, when they walked 114.4 kilometres (71.1 miles) in Dublin, Ireland.

