Unknown Gunmen Invade Katsina Community, Disrupt Jumat Prayers

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly invaded Dan-Ali, a community in located in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that the criminal elements stormed the prayer ground with dangerous weapons, firing sporadically, causing panic and forcing worshippers to flee in different mosques on Friday.

A source who refused to identified himself told PUNCH worshipers in the affected areas ran for their lives when they heard gunshots.

He said: “We were at the Jummat prayer when we heard the shooting and everybody ran. We couldn’t hold our prayers again. Thanks to the Security Watch Corps in the area that gave them a hot chase.

“We need reinforcement because the bandits are giving us a tough time in our communities as we speak.

The source, who commended local security, also lamented over terrorizing activities by the armed bandits in the area.

He added: “Many farmers have been kidnapped, and we are all scared to enter our farms.”