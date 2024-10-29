Unpaid Salaries: “Indefinite Strike Won’t Be Called Off Until We Receive Alerts” – SSANU, NASU

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have vowed to continue their indefinite strike until their demands are met.

The unions began the strike on Monday over unpaid four-month salary arrears.

Advertisement

SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim emphasized, “We want payment, and every procedure has been followed…

“Assurances from politicians and government officials are not new to us, but our members’ mandate is to resume only when we receive payment alerts.”

READ ALSO: Non-Teaching Varsity Staff Embark On Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

The strike has crippled activities in public universities, shutting classes and facilities. This follows a previous seven-day warning strike in March and an eight-month strike in 2022.

President Bola Tinubu had directed payment of withheld salaries, but SSANU and NASU claim unfulfilled promises and disdainful treatment by the Federal Government.

The Senate has also labeled the strike unnecessary and called for dialogue to avert further hardship and academic disruptions.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, Dandutse Mohammed, urged a peaceful resolution, saying, “Dialogue with the Federal Government is the most responsible approach.”