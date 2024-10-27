USA Beat Nigeria As Flamingos Bow Out From 2024 FIFA U-17 Women World Cup

Nigeria’s Flamingos have crashed out from the 2024 FIFA U17Women World Cup following their 2-0 defeat in the quarterfinal match against USA, on Saturday night.

A goal in each half from the American team, frustrated every comeback attempt by Nigeria, winning the clash to progress into the semifinals.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nigerian team had a fairly decent tournament, winning all their group matches to top their group.

