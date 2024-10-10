VeryDarkMan Alleges Cover-Up In Mohbad’s Death, Points Finger At Naira Marley, Sam Larry

VeryDarkMan, real name Vincent Otse, a social media critic, has re-examined the facts surrounding the death of late musician Ileriouluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

INFORMATION NIGERIA recalls that Mohbad died on September 12 2023 under questionable circumstances and was buried the following day.

Numerous attempts by his family, authorities, and other parties to discover the truth surrounding his death have failed.

In a recent reassessment of the case, VDM created a new video claiming that justice for Mohbad is still out of reach.

VDM had previously requested a DNA test, claiming that Mohad’s widow Wunmi was aware of the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

In a reversal, he now asserted that Naira Marley, the late singer’s former employer, and Sam Larry, his associate, are aware of the facts surrounding Mohbad’s death but have not taken appropriate action.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, he said, “Mohbad did not get justice at the end of the day, the truth is that the main distraction was not DNA, the distraction was Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

“They themselves knows what happened to the boy, I’m telling you the truth, all of them know. Up till now nobody has brought proof that Sam Larry or Naira Marley killed the boy, they know themselves, they know what happened that day.

“But they covered it up, they were trying to settle scores on whatever Naira Marley or Sam Larry did to them.”

Watch him speak below…