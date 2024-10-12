Verydarkman Alleges FG Deception Over 50Kg Bag Of Rice Price, N77,000 NYSC Allowance

Social Media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has lambasted the Nigerian federal government for allegedly deceiving the public.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday, he disputed claims of 50kg rice bags selling for N40,000, citing market prices over N70,000.

VDM challenged the government to reveal locations selling at the stated price.

He also debunked the claimed NYSC allowance increase to N77,000, stating it remains N33,000.

VDM warned that citizens’ patience with bad leadership will eventually wear thin, leading to unexpected protests that will catch leaders off guard.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “50kg bags of rice for 40k Federal government where is your address you bunch of lairs and what happened to the 77 thousands naira for NYSC CORP MEMBERS”

