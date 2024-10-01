VeryDarkMan Apologises To Falana Over Bobrisky’s Bribery Allegations

Controversial Nigeria social media critic, Martins Otse, a.k.a, VeryDarkMan, has apologized to Human right activist, Femi Falana over his recent remarks against the legal icon.

Recall that VeryDarkMan appeared before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions on Monday.

He offered an apology to Falana when he testified before the lawmakers on bribery allegations against officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and Haliru Nababa, controller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

VDM claimed that he did not believe that Falana was involved in the allegations of bribery levelled against him by crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

He said: “Apparently now, some people are taking advantage of what is going on to target Femi Falana.

“Here, I apologise. It’s so sad that his name was inside that audio. I couldn’t believe it as well; that is the part that irritated me more, which I said I refuse to believe that he is a party to something like that.”

The apology came nearly a week after he shared an audio conversation wherein Bobrisky, the social media celebrity, claimed that Falana and his son Falz helped drop the money laundering charges against her by the EFCC.