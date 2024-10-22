VeryDarkMan Demands Justice For Victim Of Alleged Assault By Portable At Felabration Event

Social media activist, VeryDarkMan, has demanded justice for an alleged victim of assault by controversial singer, Portable, at the recent Felabration event in Lagos.

In an Instagram post on Monday, VeryDarkMan shared footage of the incident, which appears to show Portable physically assaulting a man in a toilet.

He condemned the singer’s actions, questioning how someone could be treated “like an animal”.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Femi Kuti Condemns Tribalism, Reveals Obasanjo, MKO Abiola, Others Yorubas Were His Family’s Enemies

He further urged the victim to contact him for support.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Imagine what Portable did to this guy, is this fair? Why is he being treated like an animal? Is this even right? Please, this guy should reach out to me if he feels his right has been tempered; things like this have to stop in Nigeria because you get connected or you are a celebrity; you just choose to abus€ other people’s rights why”.

Watch him speak below…