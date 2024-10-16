“VeryDarkMan Didn’t Do Right By Me, His Activism Is Based On Favouritism” – Dammy Krane

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has lashed out at controversial critic, Verydarkman (VDM), following a Lagos High Court ruling ordering him to delete defamatory posts against Femi Falana and his son, Folarin.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Krane expressed frustration that VDM remained silent during his highly publicized dispute with Davido, despite allegations of unpaid debts.

According to Krane, VDM’s inaction stemmed from his close ties to Davido, arguing that an apology would have legitimized Davido’s claims, potentially leading to legal consequences.

Referencing the Tagbo death case, Krane accused VDM of selective justice, failing to investigate his claims and the police’s statement.

He said, “I think God is just using this Falana’s case to show VeryDarkMan that he didn’t do right by me because if it was another person he would have looked into the evidence and the case all those things I was saying that davido was owing me money for song, it’s what David post online I was talking about so he should have looked into it even the Tagbo dead case it was what I said the police said, he didn’t look into the evidence before coming out to talk,”

“He was doing selective activism based on favouritism. Later you’d say I should apologise and say I lied and I was trying to tell him that I couldn’t apologise for saying the truth because they have no evidence against me. I was only illegally destined.”

“If I had apologized, they’d have had evidence to carry me to court. That’s what they’re doing with him; after he apologised, now it’s N500 million,” he added.

