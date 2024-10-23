VeryDarkMan Discloses Portable’s Alleged Assault Victim’s Health Condition, Vows To Petition Police

VeryDarkMan, a prominent social media activist, has given a disturbing update on the condition of the man allegedly assaulted by singer Portable at Felabration 2024.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, VeryDarkMan expressed outrage and sympathy for the victim, describing the situation as “unfair.”

The footage showed the man lying in a hospital bed, helpless, with bandages wrapped over his head and arms.

According to the activist, the man was hospitalised for injuries incurred during the attack, and his medical expenditures totalled N770,000.

He said that Portable and his boys had gathered around him and beaten him until he fractured his bones and hand.

The activist questioned Portable’s justification for taking the law into his own hands, stating, “Let’s assume he stole your money, you’ve reported to the right authorities. Why take laws into your hands?”

He pointed out that reporting to authorities is the proper course.

The activist vowed to cover the victim’s medical expenses and file a petition on his behalf with the Lagos CID.

He said, “This is the current situation of the man Portable punched in the video. This is unfair. I watched Portable’s video stating that the guy ran with your money without any proof. Let’s assume that he stole your money. You’ve reported to the right authorities. Why are you taking laws into your hands. Imagine the video was not recorded, That’s how the guy will just stay in one place. I asked them, they said his medical bills is N770k. They said he broke his bones and arms.”

“His face swell. Look at the condition you put someone because you know you have the power and boys. What you did to the man yesterday. Unless if there is no law in this country, then you will go scot-free. I will pay for his medical bills. I told the man to be very careful so that you will kill him. Unless there’s no law in this country, I will write the petition on his behalf and I will send it to the CID in Lagos.”

Watch him speak below…