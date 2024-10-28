VeryDarkMan Files Petition Against Abia Lawmaker Who Assaulted Bolt Driver

Martins Otse, often known as VeryDarkMan, a social media critic, has filed a petition against Alex Ikwechegh, a federal House of Representatives member.

This comes after a viral video surfaced of the Abia senator threatening to beat up a Bolt driver and lock him up in his generator house.

During the confrontation, the Rep member slapped the driver and threatened to make him disappear.

The suit filed by Verydarkman accuses the lawmaker of major charges such as abuse of power, assault, attempted murder, and threat to life.

Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer and activist who represents VeryDarkMan, signed the petition.

Sharing the update on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan wrote, “WE WANT JUSTICE,imagine lying that you are a senator and using the office of the inspector general of police to bylly and a$$vlt and oprezz someone,where this is no law there is no crime….lets watch how this will end

Cc @adeyanjudeji”

