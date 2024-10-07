Verydarkman Releases New Audio Of Bobrisky’s Alleged EFCC Bribery Confession

Verydarkman, a prominent activist, has published a new audio recording of a call made by Bobrisky during his imprisonment, in which he allegedly discussed bribing the EFCC to dismiss his money laundering accusations.

He posted this recording to Instagram on Monday, just days after creating tremendous online interest with a prior release.

The most recent recording is alleged to have been recorded on May 16, 2024, when Bobrisky was reportedly incarcerated.

Advertisement

In the clip, Bobrisky revealed to a friend that he had his phone but wanted to keep it private.

He admitted that the EFCC had been investigating him, including his financial activity and bank accounts, and that he had to pay a fee to have the money laundering allegations withdrawn.

READ MORE: Blord Reveals True Petitioner Behind FCID Invitation, Debunks Verydarkman Claims

Furthermore, Verydarkman pointed out that Bobrisky stated in the audio that his bank account had been frozen, which contradicts assertions made by the EFCC during a House of Representatives hearing.

Captioning the post, he wrote,

“Before them bring lawsut @official_bto come and see what went down in your pr!son,…..this is A well detailed confession from bobrisky,which involves everyone

deeply,EFCC,SAN AND

CORRECTIONAL, bobrisky even get maid oo for alleged pr!son”

Reacting to the post…

@hyrishtheebigdeal remarked: “For what reason would anyone at all record a conversation with a close friend? How does this even make sense?”

@obaksolo lamented: “We are Officially Tired Abeg. Monday Morning again”

@sugardestiny_official wrote: “Some Nigerians dey side BOB dey criticize Diddy”

Watch him speak below…