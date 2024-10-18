VeryDarkMan Responds To Bobrisky’s Shade Over N100m Donation From Don Jazzy

Social media activist VeryDarkMan has responded to Bobrisky after the crossdresser criticized him for receiving ₦100m from music executive Don Jazzy.

VeryDarkMan had revealed on Thursday that Don Jazzy donated ₦100m to his newly launched Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) project to support the reformation of public schools in Nigeria.

Reacting to this in a social media video, Bobrisky warned people against criticising potential helpers, citing VeryDarkMan’s past criticism of Don Jazzy for gifting him money after his prison release.

The crossdresser also emphasized his selective approach to online confrontations, prioritizing potential benefactors.

In a video posted on Friday, VeryDarkMan said Bobrisky’s latest video showed he is well and must appear before the Investigation panel set up by the House of Representatives.

Last month, Bobrisky’s lawyer claimed he was too ill to attend the panel, but VeryDarkMan disclosed that the next hearing is on Monday, October 21.

The lower chamber is investigating claims that Bobrisky paid the EFCC ₦15m to drop money laundering charges and that his godfather secured him a private apartment outside the prison during his six-month jail term for Naira abuse.

VeryDarkMan said: “In response to this video from Bobrisky, Nigerians can all see that he’s okay and we have all been invited again on October 21 to appear before the House of Representatives for further continuation of the investigative hearing.

“You must present yourself on Monday because we now know that you are okay and not what he was saying during the last hearing that he was ill.

“On Monday, we will know what really happened because people think the matter is dead, but I’m pushing harder to ensure that my lawyer, Adeyanju gets a date which we now have. So, on Monday Nigerians should expect one or two things in the House of Reps committee.”

