VeryDarkMan Tenders Apology For Wearing Nigerian Police Uniform Without Authorization

Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, has apologised to the Nigeria Police Force.

His apology comes on the heels of a viral video where he dressed up in a police uniform and identified himself as the “CSP of the Online Division.”

VeryDarkMan revealed in a video statement posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday that he had just returned from the police station, where he had been questioned about the video.

Advertisement

He claimed that the incident had taught him several lessons.

He said, “I learned a few things. We learn every day. I made my video and said CSP. What I meant was Chief Social Media Person; however, the Nigeria Police has a rank called Chief Superintendent of Police. They also pointed out that the uniform I was wearing is similar to that of the Nigerian Police.”

VeryDarkMan emphasised that he had no intention of impersonating the police and apologised to the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector General of Police.

“I didn’t intend to impersonate the police in any way, and I tender my unreserved apologies to the Nigeria Police Force and the office of the Inspector General of Police,” he said.

READ MORE: Chidimma Adetshina Departs For Miss Universe Pageant In Mexico, Seeks Global Support

He also recommended the public to obtain permission from law enforcement officials before wearing anything resembling their uniforms.

He added, “I would like to use this opportunity to urge the general public to always seek permission from the police or other law enforcement agencies before using anything that might resemble their uniform.

“You might want to use it for good, but others may have bad intentions. So, it’s best to get full approval before using anything that could appear to be impersonating.”

Watch him speak below…