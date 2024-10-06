Verydarkman Unveils New Evidence Against Bobrisky, Accuses EFCC Of Complicity

Social media critic, Verydarkman, has released additional evidence allegedly implicating crossdresser Bobrisky, in shady dealings with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Saturday, Verydarkman revealed that he turned down a recent invitation to a panel from the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS), insisting that the authorities instead summon Bobrisky.

He shared fresh evidence that purportedly linked Bobrisky to dubious activities while he was being held captive as he carried out his investigation.

He published four phone numbers that Bobrisky allegedly called during his stint in what Verydarkman termed as a “fake prison.”

This, he maintained, was unequivocal evidence of preferential treatment given to crossdressers.

Verydarkman accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of complicity in Bobrisky’s acts, claiming that it gave him access to his personal phone while he was allegedly serving a jail sentence.

This access, according to Verydarkman, violated conventional prison rules and revealed systemic corruption.

In a further attack on the EFCC, Verydarkman said that the transvestite had used his power to influence the system and accused the organisation of being too lenient with Bobrisky.

“Now let’s move to (step 1B)since you people think I don’t know what I am doing, dear @officialefcc and pr!son I have been ahead of yall from day 1 lol……everything go cast, I no send anybody papa,” he captioned the video.

