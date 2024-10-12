VeryDarkMan Unveils NGO For Public Education Reform, Solicits Financial Support

Renowned social media commentator, VeryDarkMan, has launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming Nigeria’s public education system.

In a passionate video appeal on Instagram on Saturday, he emphasized the urgent need to revamp public schools, particularly in rural areas.

VeryDarkMan identified aging teachers, lack of resources, and poor infrastructure as major challenges facing public education.

To address these issues, he proposed employing National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to teach in public schools, alongside experienced educators, and introducing interactive projectors and drama classes to make learning engaging.

He also stressed the importance of providing essential resources to rural schools and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability in fundraising.

To achieve these goals, VeryDarkMan established the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative, a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to education reform.

VeryDarkMan solicited financial support from the public, providing his Zenith Bank account number and assuring donors of transparent accounting.

He emphasized that his initiative is not politically motivated but rather a collective call to action, aiming to inspire Nigerians to take ownership of education reform and hold the government accountable.

He partly said, “I will employ NYSC corpers, really sharp, corpers, corpers with ideas to start teaching in a lot of public schools. We’ll have projectors in the school PhD teacher that will teach them drama that will make the school interesting for them, so that all these children in the rural areas who want to study, studying will be exciting to them.”

“Studying will be really exciting to them. Now, I cannot afford to pay covers. Do you understand? But collectively, if you people give me money, I can do it. Now, I have opened my own NGO, right? I’ve opened my own NGO. I have a lot of things to do with my NGO, like bring even water to communities and all that.”

