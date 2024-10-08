VeryDarkMan Urges Wike To Prioritize Ministerial Duties In FCT Over Rivers Politics

Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, a social media personality, has advised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to step away from Rivers State politics and focus on his responsibilities as minister.

VeryDarkMan stated this in a video posted to his Facebook page on Monday.

The social media influencer claimed that Wike was busy fighting for election after completing his term as governor, claiming that he had no idea what Wike wants in Rivers again.

VeryDarkMan explicitly requested that Wike fix a terrible road in the Apo area of the FCT.

He said: “Wike remember say you get work for Abuja as minister ooo, while you are dr@gin godfather in PH remember your duties here.”

“Wike, this is a major place in Abuja. This place is legislative quarters. If you take this way, it leads to Gudu. This is a major junction in Abuja. Every car that comes to this place avoids this road because it’s bad.

“I know you dey busy with godfatherism in Port Harcourt. You’re busy fighting for election after you had become governor. I don’t know what you want to use it to do.

“Now you’re the governor of Abuja. Come and take care of this road.

“Wike, there is a lot of work to do here. Leave Port Harcourt. We are expecting you.”

