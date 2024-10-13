VeryDarkMan’s NGO Raises ₦21.6 Million Barely 24 Hours After Launch

Social critic and activist, VeryDarkMan, has made headlines with his newly launched NGO, focused on transforming Nigeria’s public education system.

In a remarkable display of public support, his initiative received ₦21,620,780 in donations within 24 hours.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, VeryDarkMan expressed heartfelt gratitude to his supporters, revealing that the majority of contributions came from small donations from ordinary Nigerians.

He emphasized that these modest contributions, ranging from ₦72 to ₦500, demonstrated the power of collective action.

The activist also criticized the lack of transparency among many Nigerian NGOs, alleging that some misuse public funds for personal gain.

The activist vowed to maintain unwavering transparency, publicly accounting for every expenditure to set a new standard.

VeryDarkMan’s NGO aims to revolutionize public education by introducing innovative teaching methods and resources, such as projectors, to enhance learning.

He stressed the need for young, passionate teachers to inspire students and advocated for vocational training and practical skills development.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Barely 24 hours since i announced my NGO and the projects,you wouldn’t believe how much have been contributed so far,omo bro(see money) na so this NGO thing be,time to open everyone’s eyes, na now una go see the true meaning of NGO,God bless everyone that has contributed and still contributing, I won’t let’s you guys down…the acc no still remains

(1313679008, zenith bank,martins Vincent otse initiative)”

