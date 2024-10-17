VeryDarkMan’s NGO Receives N100M From Don Jazzy

Nigerian activist VeryDarkMan has revealed the shocking identity of the generous donor behind the N100 million contribution to his Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

The activist revealed this in a video messaged posted on his Instagram page on Thursday.

VeryDarkMan had initially raised concerns about the anonymous donation, fearing he might be targeted for financial misconduct.

However, his worries were alleviated when popular music executive, Don Jazzy reached out to him via his Instagram direct message confirming he was the donor.

Don Jazzy expressed his support for VeryDarkMan’s NGO, stating that he trusts the activist’s transparency and believes in the organization’s mission, while wishing him success and blessings with the project.

He wrote, “Morning bro. Just saw your post. Na me send 100m to support. I believe in what you are doing and trust you to be as transparent as you have always been. We really need that in our country. I wish you all the best with the project and more blessings to you. E no easy.”

VeryDarkMan’s NGO aims to provide quality education to public school children and job opportunities for graduates.

The organization has gained significant momentum, raising N21 million within a day of its launch on October 12, 2024.

Don Jazzy’s generous contribution brings the total funds to N170 million, enabling VeryDarkMan’s NGO to expand its reach.

VeryDarkMan thanked Don Jazzy, saying he was overwhelmed by the donation and unable to express his joy. He prayed for Don Jazzy’s well-being and prosperity.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “This is the person that sent my NGO the 100 million naira: TILL NOW I CAN’T BELIEVE IT… ONE HUNDRED MILLION NAIRA left an account just like that. As you have supported this cause to bring better basic education for our public schools’ children, may God bring long life and good health to you and your household. I sincerely have a lot to say to you, sadly I can’t even express the joy I feel inside. GOD BLESS YOU BROS. Please join me to say a prayer for him. ❤️ #RATELMOVEMENT.”

The donation highlights Don Jazzy’s commitment to philanthropy and support for initiatives promoting education and community development.

