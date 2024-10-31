WAFU B U-20: Flying Eagles Beat Ghana To Retain Title

Flying Eagles of Nigeria have won the 2024 WAFU B U-20 Championship after defeating the Black Satellites of Ghana 2-1 in the final.

A brace from Kparobo Arierhi was enough to earn coach Aliyu Suberu and his boys the trophy at Stade Kegue in Lome, Togo, on Wednesday.

The victory helped the Eagles successfully defended the title they won at the last edition held in Niger Republic in 2022.

Nigeria thrashed Niger Republic 4-1 in the semi-final to secure a place in the final and qualify for the 2025 U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In the final, they resumed the impressive performance against the Black Satellites as Arierhi put the side ahead after 30 minutes.

The Beyond Limit FC attacker smatched in a brilliant shot from the edge of the Ghanaian goal area.

Arierhi doubled Nigeria’s lead shortly before halftime.

He powered the ball into the roof of the net after receiving a pass.

Nigeria and Ghana will fly the WAFU B zone’s flag at the 2025 U-20 AFCON.

The AFCON will also be African qualifiers for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, for which the four semi-finalists will automatically qualify.