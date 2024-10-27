“We Didn’t Choose This Life” – Abuja Beggars Reply Wike Amid Eviction Notice

Some beggars in Abuja, have cried out over recent eviction notice, issued by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that the former governor of Rivers State, had said that, starting from tomorrow, 28th of October, 2024, that the less privileged individuals should not been seen in any areas in the FCT.

Wike accused them of engaging in criminal acts, adding that some of them spoil the beautiful image of the nation’s capital.

He said: “Let me state clearly that we have declared war, Abuja is turning into a beggar city.

“If you know you have a sister or brother who is a beggar, please, from next week, we will take them away. It is embarrassing that people will come in and the first things they will see are just beggars on the road.”

Reacting to Wike’s statement on Sunday, one of the beggars, identified as Ali Bappa, in a an interview with PUNCH, wondered if any plan had been made by government to provide them with alternative means of livelihood.

Ali noted that begging was never something he took pleasure in, adding that he hated the discrimination attached to being a beggar in the nation’s capital.

He said: “This situation I find myself in is not something I wanted. It can happen to anyone who is still alive.

“Some people see us coming and run away. In public vehicles, nobody wants to sit close to us. You see, there are people who think that just by interacting with me, they will become blind.

“We depend on what I get from begging. With the current economy, where people are suffering and there’s no food, my family and I will have to stay at home and wait for death because there will be nothing to live on, no food.

“I can knit very well, forget that I am blind. The government should empower us instead of arresting and detaining us. We have many of us who are gifted.”

Also speaking with the above mentioned media, another beggar, identified as Safiyanu Bako, said that arresting people like him is far from the right solution.

He said: “I came from Kebbi to look for a means of livelihood. I didn’t have anything to do, which is why I started begging.

“I heard the news on the radio yesterday. I don’t want any problems, so I’m going back to my hometown because if I stay here, there will be nothing for me to do.