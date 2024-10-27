“We Didn’t Choose This Life” – Abuja Beggars Reply Wike Amid Eviction Notice

Some beggars in Abuja, have cried out over recent eviction notice, issued by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.
Recall that the former governor of Rivers State, had said that, starting from tomorrow, 28th of October, 2024, that the less privileged individuals should not been seen in any areas in the FCT.
Wike accused them of engaging in criminal acts, adding that some of them spoil the beautiful image of the nation’s capital.
He said: “Let me state clearly that we have declared war, Abuja is turning into a beggar city.
“If you know you have a sister or brother who is a beggar, please, from next week, we will take them away. It is embarrassing that people will come in and the first things they will see are just beggars on the road.”
Reacting to Wike’s statement on Sunday, one of the beggars, identified as Ali Bappa, in a an interview with PUNCH, wondered if any plan had been made by government to provide them with alternative means of livelihood.
Ali noted that begging was never something he took pleasure in, adding that he hated the discrimination attached to being a beggar in the nation’s capital.
“I have three children and a wife. Even if I return, I don’t know what I’m going to do. Many of us are willing to work but have no opportunity. If they say we shouldn’t beg anymore, there should be something else in place for us. I am not happy about begging.”