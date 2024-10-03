We Pay N4.7bn Inherited Debt Monthly – Kaduna Gov, Sani



Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State says that N4.7 billion is deducted monthly from the State’s Federal Allocation to cover debts inherited from the previous administration.

According to him, the financial burden has forced him to receive only half his salary since taking office on May 29, 2023.

In response to this, Sani reduced performance bonuses and salaries for his commissioners and the Deputy Governor.

These cuts are part of broader efforts to reduce governance costs and manage limited resources effectively.

Speaking on Wednesday in a chat with newsmen, Governor Sani explained that despite these challenges, his administration is committed to financial responsibility.

“In Kaduna, we are paying N4.7 billion in debt every month. Check our allocation—you’ll see we started paying this in June 2023,” he said.

He added that the state currently receives about N8 billion in federal allocation, significantly lower than the N12 billion other northern states typically receive.

The governor emphasized that since taking office, no new vehicles have been purchased for himself, the Deputy Governor, or the commissioners as part of cost-cutting measures. He stated, “We must make sacrifices due to the challenges we face.”

Governor Sani also addressed the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), clarifying that N800 million is deducted monthly from their Zenith Bank IGR account to service the debt.