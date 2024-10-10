“We Sell Kidneys Of Kidnap Victims For N25,000” – Suspect Confesses

An unnamed teenager has confessed to involving in human organ harvesting in Lagos State.

According to a widely shared video on Wednesday, the boy claimed he collaborated with grown men who murder people near Lagos’ Ayobo Junction to harvest their organs, particularly kidneys, for sale to ‘big men.’

The teenager, who was caught by bystanders in the Ayobo neighbourhood, also stated that the group charges a buyer N25,000 for a single kidney.

He referred to one of his gang superiors as ‘Sunday’.

He said, “We dey carry them dey go Ayobo Junction and we go and kill them there (We take our victims to Ayobo Junction to kill). (We always remove) their kidneys and we always sell it for one man and we sell it for N25,000. It is not me that is killing them, it is my oga that is killing them. His name is Oga Sunday and he stays at Ayobo Junction (in Lagos).”