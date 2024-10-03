Welder Electrocuted At Construction Site In Lagos

A 24-year-old welder named Adedeji was electrocuted at Nnamdi Azikiwe Street on Lagos Island in Lagos State.

The deceased was believed to have been working on the site of a two-story structure being renovated on Tuesday evening when the incident occurred.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, and added that Adedeji was hired by his brother to work on the building.

He stated that while working on the second floor, Adedeji got into contact with a live electrical source, causing severe burns to both legs.

He stated that the electrocution was so powerful that his burned body was flung down to the first floor.

He did, however, remark that the incident was reported to the Adeniji Adele Police Division by a complainant who gave them the job.

The statement read, “A complainant reported at the Adeniji Adele Division that his elder brother has a plaza at Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos Island, which is under renovation and being supervised. A welder engaged his brother, named Adedeji, aged 24, and while working, Adedeji was electrocuted.

“Upon receiving the report, the DPO led the patrol team and detectives of the division to the scene and discovered it’s a two-storey building under renovation. The victim was on the second floor when the incident happened; his two legs were burnt off, and the burnt body was flung down to the first floor.”

According to the statement, images were taken and Adedeji’s body was sent to Yaba General Hospital, where the doctor on duty verified his death.

“The corpse was deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy. Investigation is ongoing,” Hundeyin added.