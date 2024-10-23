We’ll Resist One-Party State Attempt – PDP Says, Shifts NEC Meeting To Nov. 28



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to resist any attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party State.

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, made this declaration at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Tuesday

“We will resist with all our strengths and capacity any attempt to turn Nigeria into one-party State.

“We will make sure that all the forces of division will not succeed among and within us,” Mohammed said.

The meeting aimed to address internal issues and chart a unified course for the party. Mohammed emphasized the PDP’s commitment to providing a credible platform for Nigerians to achieve their ambitions in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led PDP reconciliation committee successfully reconciled the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) members.

The committee’s efforts resolved the divisions within the party’s leadership.

Oyinlola stated, “The outcome of today’s meeting is that, to the glory of God, we have been able to resolve the differences that have been causing our party some headache within the National Working Committee.”

The PDP stakeholders also resolved to reschedule the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting from October 24 to November 28, ahead of the Ondo gubernatorial elections.