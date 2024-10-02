We’re Most Blessed, No Nigerian Meant To Beg – Pastor Enenche

Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has blamed the country’s economic and other problems on inadequate leadership.

He claimed that Nigeria is still one of the most fortunate countries on the planet.

During a live ceremony held by the church to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day, the furious clergy made the statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the country is endowed with a variety of natural resources that should have benefited its residents.

He, however, bemoaned that “different levels of leadership in this country don’t care about whatever happens”.

Pastor Enenche addressed the congregation in a special prayer for the country, emphasising that “God needs to restore the glory of this nation”.

He said, “I don’t need anybody to prophesy to me that Nigeria is one of the most blessed nations in the world.

“There is no field of endeavour where a Nigerian is not competing with another person. In any subject and in any part of the world, whether in science, invention, technology, IT, medicine or in art.

“Nigeria does not have to struggle with electricity if all resources in the country are harnessed. Everything is here, including gold. Why are we here?

“Nobody in this nation is meant to be begging. Which kind of devil is on this ground? I don’t want you to give up.

“One prayer I usually pray is ‘Lord, you put a deposit in this nation, please permit citizens of this nation to enjoy your blessings in their lifetime before Jesus comes’.

“Why can’t citizens of this country enjoy what God has deposited in their land? Everybody can do well and there will still be rich people”.