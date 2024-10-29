‘We’re Not Among States Challenging Constitutionality Of EFCC’ – Ogun Govt. Denies Joining Suit



Ogun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), has denied reports that the State is challenging the legality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) at the Supreme Court.

Ogungbade, on Monday, expressed surprise that some media outlets continue to include Ogun in the list of States opposing the EFCC.

“We don’t have a suit against EFCC. We never filed any action against EFCC challenging its constitutionality,” Ogungbade stated.

Advertisement

He clarified that Ogun respects the decision of States that have filed challenges, acknowledging their right to approach the court in a democracy.

The Ogun State government had earlier issued a rebuttal, via Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, emphasizing that the EFCC’s constitutionality has been determined by the Supreme Court, and therefore, considered the discussion closed.

READ ALSO: Alia Suspends Attorney-General For Unilaterally Joining Benue In Suit Against EFCC, ICPC

Ogungbade explained that the actual case filed by Ogun State (SC/CV/912/2024) seeks to invalidate the “NFIU Guidelines and Advisory issued in January 2023, which interfere” with the State’s economic and governance interests.

“We are not challenging the constitutionality of the EFCC in this case,” Ogungbade reassured.

This clarification comes as about five States have applied to withdraw from the case initially filed by Kogi State, challenging the EFCC’s constitutionality.

The Supreme Court reserved judgment in the suit on October 22, 2024.

In a related development, Benue State Governor, Revd Fr Hyacinth Alia, suspended the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for unilaterally joining the case without prior approval.