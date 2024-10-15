We’re Not In Military Era – NUJ Faults EFCC Invasion Of Radio Station In Enugu

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, has condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, over the recent disruption of a live broadcast in Urban 94.5FM, Enugu State.

Recall that some operatives of the EFCC raided the radio station, to whisk away a presenter, identified as Favour Ekoh, during a live show, on Monday.

The staff members of the station were allegedly forced to sit on the floor during the invasion and some of their broadcasting equipment was tampered with.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, the chairman of NUJ, Enugu Council, Comrade Sam Udekwe, while expressing his displeasure over the incident, said that the action of the Commission is condemnable.

Sam also described the act as unprofessional, adding that no matter the seriousness of the investigation being carried out, it is not military era.

He said: “It is only in times of military seizure of power that we experience such an act of forceful disruption of broadcast transmission of this kind.

“No matter what offence, it’s the individual that may have committed it as alleged and should be gone after in a due process and not extending it to public facilities like radio on air.”