‘We’ve Misused God’s Gift’ – Obasanjo Calls For Utilisation Of Resources For National Development



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasized the need for Nigerian leaders to effectively utilize the country’s vast resources for national growth.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Methodist Archdiocese of Abuja on Sunday, Obasanjo stressed that Nigeria’s prosperity lies in wise management of its blessings.

“Nigeria is richly blessed with assets such as the Rivers Niger and Benue, crude oil, and fertile soil.

Advertisement

“God has equipped Nigeria with everything necessary for growth. Just as Egypt has the River Nile, we have our own rivers and a wealth of natural resources,” Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo highlighted Nigeria’s natural resources, including natural gas, tin, iron ore, coal, limestone, niobium, lead, zinc and arable land.

READ ALSO: ‘People Can No Longer Rest In Peace’ – Shehu Sani Reacts To Enugu’s Mortuary Tax

He also emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating God’s provisions, urging leaders, religious figures and citizens to pray for Nigeria’s healing.

The former President acknowledged that Nigeria’s current challenges stem from poor management, not a lack of resources. “We have misused the gifts God has given us,” Obasanjo stated, “but if we humble ourselves and seek His guidance, He will heal our land.”

Obasanjo’s call to action emphasizes the need for responsible leadership and effective resource management to propel Nigeria’s development.