Whistleblower, PIDOM Released From Kuje Facility After Meeting Bail Conditions



Whistleblower Bristol Tamunobifiri, also known as PIDOM, was on Friday released from the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja.

PIDOM regained his freedom after he fulfilled his bail conditions.

He was arraigned on September 3, on a nine-count charge brought against him by Olukayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police.

Tamunobifiri was accused of “mobilising and soliciting support to unduly compel the government to act or abstain from certain acts through the #EndBadGovernance protest”.

The police said the whistleblower allegedly laundered N970,000 deemed to be “proceeds of an unlawful act.”

In August, the police said the whistleblower was arrested at his hotel room in Rivers.

The police added that PIDOM was arrested for “committing serious offences that undermine the integrity of government operations.”

Recall that Emeka Nwite, a Judge at the Federal High Court in Abuja, last Friday, granted PIDOM N5 million bail with one surety in like sum.

In the latest development, activist Omoyele Sowore, shared images of the whistleblower outside Kuje prison via X.

He wrote: “This afternoon, whistleblower and investigative journo Isaac Bristol @PIDOMNIGERIA left Kuje prison a free man after fulfilling his bail conditions.”