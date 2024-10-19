“Why Do Don Jazzy’s Signees Fail To Thrive After Leaving His Label?” – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked debate with his observations on music executives Don Jazzy and Olamide’s label tactics.

In an Instagram video on Friday, Portable noted that many artists signed under Don Jazzy’s label struggle to maintain success after parting ways.

Portable cited examples, including Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, and Dija, whose careers have declined since leaving Don Jazzy’s label.

He also pointed out a similar pattern with Olamide’s former artists, such as Lil Kesh.

Portable further boasted about his own success without major label backing.

He said, “Eyin fans mi, is there any artist in Nigeria wey no big record label sign, that signed himself, sponsors and invests in himself and yet still blew and is now going to London, America and even Canada and has 10 years working permit.

“Make una dey respect who don blow dey go. No be by who first blow.

“They signed Lil Kesh under Olamide, but after he left, he didn’t blow again. Can’t you work by yourself?

“Did you notice that since Olamide helped me and gave me a verse, I am still blowing, and he didn’t sign me?

“Why is it that all those artists Don Jazzy signed after he left them don’t have a career again?

“Where is Korede Bello and Reekado Banks now?

“I invested in myself and blew by myself. I am my own CEO”.

